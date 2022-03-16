In Pictures: Weather makes the biggest splash at Cheltenham Ladies Day
Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Crowds have returned to the Cheltenham Festival this week, a year after racing’s equivalent of the Olympics was staged behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Wednesday brought the punters out in their finery for Ladies Day, and they shrugged off some miserable weather to make up for the lost year at the famous Gloucestershire event.

The day started with a special heritage steam train service taking racegoers to the site on Ladies Day.

Cheltenham FestivalThe train service proved popular (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Cheltenham FestivalRacegoers leave the carriages at Cheltenham station (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Cheltenham FestivalAttendees were all smiles on their way to the races (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Cheltenham Festival 2022 \u2013 Day Two \u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseGB News presenters Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster pose for pictures with racegoers (Steven Paston/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Steven Paston

Cheltenham Festival 2022 \u2013 Day Two \u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseRyanair chief Michael O’Leary celebrates after his horse, Commander Of Fleet, won the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Cheltenham Festival 2022 \u2013 Day Two \u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseThe Princess Royal shelters from the rain (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Harry Redknapp in the parade ring before the Glenfarclas ChaseHarry Redknapp in the parade ring before the Glenfarclas Chase (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Cheltenham Festival 2022 \u2013 Day Two \u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseThe crowd takes shelter (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Cheltenham Festival 2022 \u2013 Day Two \u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseRacegoers try their best not to get drenched (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Cheltenham Festival 2022 \u2013 Day Two \u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseBut the miserable weather could not dampen the spirits (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Cheltenham Festival 2022 \u2013 Day Two \u2013 Cheltenham RacecoursePaul Townend celebrates ploughing through the mud to win the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Energumene (Tim Goode/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Tim Goode

Cheltenham Festival 2022 \u2013 Day Two \u2013 Cheltenham RacecourseJockeys head for the showers (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

