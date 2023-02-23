Ivan Toney shuts down troll with brutal four word comeback

Ivan Toney doesn’t take lightly to having the mickey taken out of him on social media, it seems.

A series of comments have resurfaced on Instagram, which saw one user referencing the betting charges brought against the Brentford striker in 2022.

Toney, 26, was charged by the Football Association for 262 alleged breaches at the end of last year.

The Bees hitman has yet to respond to the charges and would be likely to face a lengthy ban if the allegations were proven.

It passed people by at the time, but the striker received one comment a little while back which referenced the charges.

Toney posted a picture of himself walking and modelling clothes, to which one person replied: “On your way to the bookies?”

The forward quickly replied: “Nah, your mum’s gaff.”

It’s the kind of thing you’d be more likely to hear in a school playground than a footballer’s Instagram page, and the exchange wasn’t done there.

The user issued another reply, writing: “What’s the odds on that happening then?"

Toney is currently facing 262 charges Getty Images

Further developments surrounding the alleged breaches yet to be revealed. Brentford said in a statement at the time: “The FA have informed Brentford that Ivan Toney has been charged in relation to additional alleged breaches of their betting rules.

“Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue.

The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose “financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans”.

