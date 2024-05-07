Jake Paul vows that he or Mike Tyson will 'die' in their boxing match

Jake Paul has spoken about his upcoming boxing match with Mike Tyson, claiming that only one of them will be leaving the ring alive later this year.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer said that he had to “end” the legendary fighter, or risk losing his life in a hyperbolic interview.

The pair are going head-to-head on July 20 live on Netflix. Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion, who will be 58 years old when the fight happens, is fighting Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul spoke about his attitude towards the bout while attending Formula One’s Grand Prix of Miami.

Speaking to USA Today , Paul said: “I love Mike. I’m super respectful of him. It’s an honour to be in the ring with him. But I have to end him.

“It’s war. All is fair in love and war. I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has [sic] to die.”

So, at least according to Paul, it sounds like the fight could be pretty brutal.

There’s already been plenty of speculation surrounding the rules of the bout, and it was only recently confirmed that it will be a professionally sanctioned fight .

It comes after Paul made a key admission about his upcoming fight with Tyson, saying he is "scared" of who he's fighting. Tyson previously admitted he is 'scared to death' of the upcoming fight himself.

Speaking about the fight, Paul said: "It's very 50/50 but to the people that don't think I'm going to win, I'm younger, faster, sharper and can hit at the same levels that he can and be able to take his punches."

