There’s already been a lot said about Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson – and it turns out, some rumours have already been discounted.

Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora recently made some claims about the bout which sparked ridicule. Speaking to a reporter, Chisora stated that both fighters would be wearing protective headgear and bigger gloves than normal.

Speaking to Radio Rahim, Chisora said: “I know for a fact they are using 18oz gloves and head guards. So we’re watching a sparring match. It’s a f***ing joke. You think I’m paying to watch that?”

The comments sparked a big reaction earlier this week, but one of the promoters involved has since rubbished the claims.

Nakisa Bidarian is a business partner of Paul’s with Most Valuable Promotions, and he stated that fighters would not be wearing headgear.

"Unequivocally there is no headgear for Paul vs Tyson, haters spreading fake news but it won't stop the 10's of millions of views," Bidarian wrote on Instagram.

Paul, 27, is facing Tyson in a fight that will be streamed on Netflix on July 20. By the time the fight takes place, Tyson will be 58.

The fight is coming to Netflix pay-per-view and takes place at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

There’s also been discussion around the weight class that both fighters will take to the ring.

Paul will fight at heavyweight, having previously been at cruiserweight level. His last fight on March 2 saw him fight at 100lbs, but Paul is hoping to hit the 220lbs by the time the Tyson bout comes around – that’s an increase of a stone and a half, which is a massive increase especially given the time frame.

