Jake Paul 'finishing up' with boxing after Mike Tyson fight

The CEO of MMA organisation PFL (Professional Fighters League) has said Jake Paul is "finishing up" boxing after his fight with Mike Tyson as his MMA debut is being lined up.

Paul is due to fight Tyson at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas on November 15, the first event of its kind to be live streamed on Netflix.

And it seems the 27-year-old YouTuber and boxer is already planning beyond that, with Peter Murray telling SportsKeeda's Knockout Session plans are in place for Paul to make the switch next year.

"We're lining it up, Jake is finishing up boxing this year with this massive fight against Mike Tyson then a lot of planning is going into Jake Paul's debut in 2025 and we'll be sharing those details," said Murray.

"Jake is committed to fighting a very, very credible, well-rounded MMA fighter and it's not easy to cross over from boxing into MMA.

"The crossover from MMA or other disciplines into boxing is a lot easier."

Mike Tyson recently gave a worrying health update two months out from the fight with Paul that things are "a little shaky" and "it's hard to walk right now".

It's already been postponed once as it was scheduled to go ahead in July but was called off after the 58-year-old former heavyweight world champion sustained a health scare.

Tyson had an ulcer that flared up and both fighters agreed to postpone the fight to November as Tyson would not have been able to train at the right intensity.

Paul does not have a backup fighter planned this time around so if Tyson is unable to compete, the event would likely not go ahead at all.

