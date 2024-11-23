IShowSpeed wants to fight Jake Paul - yes, really

IShowSpeed has set out his intentions to fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring, despite the fact the ‘problem child’ just beat Mike Tyson in one of the biggest fights of the year.

It comes after Paul, a YouTuber-turned boxer, defeated the boxing legend earlier this month. Paul was declared the winner against Tyson via unanimous decision when the pair fought at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as viewers around the world watched on the live stream on Netflix.

Speed, though, didn’t seem intimidated after watching the fight and spoke during a recent stream to declare his ambition to take on Paul in the ring.

Speed brought up the subject while streaming on November 22 on his tour of Australia and New Zealand.

“I will fight Jake Paul in the upcoming… 2025,” he said, before adding the bout will “probably be near GTA 6”.

“I feel like I could beat Jake Paul, though. We will fight.”





This isn’t necessarily an unexpected move from Speed. In fact, he’s called out Paul for a fight before.

Earlier this month the 19-year-old called him out and said: “I have six months of training, I’m beating any boxer in this world.”





According to reports, Paul’s manager responded by allegedly putting $20M up if Speed wins the fight.

Will we ever see a fight materialise? We’ll have to wait and see, but Speed is nothing if not confident in his own abilities.

It comes after Jake Paul revealed the biggest regret he has from his victory over Tyson on an episode of Logan Paul's imPaulsive Podcast.

Since the fight, names are flying around as to who Paul will take on next and his brother Logan has even apologised for his behaviour in the ring.

