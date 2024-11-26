UFC star promises to fight Jake Paul after calling out Conor McGregor

Since Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in the ring earlier this month, and given there were 108 million live viewers globally who tuned into the Netflix livestream, everyone wants to know who the YouTuber-turned-boxer will fight next.

Alas, a future opponent has not yet been confirmed but Paul - aka 'The Problem Child' - has previously expressed his desire to fight in the MMA and has even called out Conor McGregor.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter on November 16, Paul wrote: "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs.

"That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t."

UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson hit out at Paul for challenging McGregor and told him to "watch how you talk to MMA royalty".

"Yo @jakepaul watch how you talk to MMA royalty, I’ll fight you in MMA no weight class for no pay," the 46-year-old posted on X, formerly Twitter on Monday (November 25).

"That’s a great deal.. but I bet YOU won’t. Stop disrespecting people in my f***** sport homie. You fighting Tyson was your last straw.. go back to boxing wrestlers.



In the comments, Jackson added that a possible fight against Paul would need to be three rounds as he could "i can get my cardio good enough to beat the f*** out that kid".

Jackson also made his feelings about Paul's recent bouts loud and clear as he wrote: "I’m just sick of him [Paul] picking his own opponents in lopsided fights."

At the time of writing, Paul has not yet responded to Jackson's post... for now anyway.

This comes after McGregor lost a civil case where he was accused of raping Nikita Hand at a Dublin hotel in 2018 and the 36-year-old was ordered to pay her €248,603.60 (£206,556.03) in damages.



McGregor, who had denied a claim that he “brutally raped and battered” her, said he would appeal against the verdict.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.