Logan Paul and KSI reveal staggering amount of money Prime has made in one year

KSI and Logan Paul have come clean about the staggering amount of money they've made from their sell-out energy drink, Prime.

The YouTubers have caused chaos as teenagers globally fight to get their hands on a bottle - and it sounds like it's paid off financially.

"In year one we cleared $250 million in retail sales and $110 million gross internally", Paul told the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"In January of this year we did $45 million", he added.

