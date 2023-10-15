As YouTuber and musician Olajide “KSI” Olatunji reels from a controversial loss to Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury, the Manchester fighter’s previous opponent Jake Paul has called on his influencer rival to “finish what we started”, appearing to welcome a long-awaited bout against the two.

Fury defeated his second YouTuber at the AO Manchester Arena on Saturday night as part of the Misfits Prime Card event (which also featured Logan Paul’s fight – and victory - against mixed martial artist Dillon Danis), with the judges’ scorecards handing him a win against KSI by a majority decision.

KSI has branded the result “outrageous” and immediately announced his intention to appeal the outcome.

Now, in a YouTube video titled “Let’s talk about last night”, Jake Paul talked about Saturday night’s fights and expressed his desire to “decapitate” KSI at some point.

He said: “This kid’s ego is out of control, kicking the screens, crying, stuttering, asking for an appeal. This guy is 30 years old.

“Take it like a man, don’t be a sore loser, you lost. Tommy had a point deducted and you still lost.

“I still want to decapitate KSI. We have to finish what we started, and the Tommy Fury rematch is right there.

“Tommy’s going to want that payday. Payday, Tommy, payday!”

Let's talk about last night. www.youtube.com

As a reminder, after defeating content creator Joe Weller in his first boxing match, Olatunji called out both Logan and Jake Paul for a fight, but the younger brother backed away from the challenge with Logan taking on the man who would later become his friend and Prime business partner.

Jake, meanwhile, fought KSI’s brother Deji on an undercard fight on KSI vs Logan Paul, which he won. He then went on to take on several fighters from other sporting backgrounds (such as former basketball player Nate Robinson and former mixed martial artist Ben Askren) before losing to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Paul’s video also revealed his brother’s dressing room victory speech, in which Logan said he “really wanted to knock [Danis] out so badly” but told himself he wasn’t going to “fight with emotion”.

This comes after Paul said in a pre-match interview that he ‘forgives’ his opponent, despite Danis sharing multiple pictures online of his fiancée Nina Agdal kissing other men which led to the Danish model filing a lawsuit against him.

Paul continued: “The one thing we did do, is beat that f***ing b***’s ass … His face is muddled, to say the least.

“He put me through hell these last two months, me and my girl [Nina] got stronger than ever. Baby girl, I love you so much … I can’t wait to start a family with you, maybe we can talk about having that baby soon.”

The suggestion was met with cheers from those in the room, with some chanting “do it today” in response.

Meanwhile, Danis has taken to Twitter to say he would “call off the wedding” if he was Agdal, challenging him to a fight in “MMA next”.

“A jiu jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing eight count, and rocked you multiple times.

“You achieved nothing in your own sport,” he wrote.

Danis handed Paul the win after being disqualified for attempting to perform an illegal ‘guillotine’ move in the final round, one which led to security guards flooding the ring in absolutely chaotic scenes.

The failed move saw the MMA fighter fall to the ground, so we’re not entirely sure he can say he “never wobbled”...

