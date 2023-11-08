Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has roasted Chelsea legend for celebrating with tequila and singing after the Blues' 4-1 victory over Spurs on Monday night.

The Premier League witnessed one of the best games of the season and one of the most chaotic in the history of the league on Monday when Chelsea went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face Ange Postecoglu's undefeated side.

However, things didn't quite go Spurs way and despite leading and having a goal ruled out for offside they soon unraveled as Chelsea's Cole Palmer scored from the penalty spot to equalise, after Cristian Romero was sent off for the North London club.

Things got worse Spurs when their Italian defender Destiny Udogie was sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence. Bizarrely, rather than defend Tottenham opted to play a high line which left them very exposed at the back.

That being said it took Mauricio Pochettino's men 10 minutes to make their numerical advantage count with their Senegalese strike Nicolas Jackson bagging a late hat-trick to seal all three points.

Chelsea legend John Terry didn't seem to mind that his former club had struggled to beat a nine-man team and uploaded a video on Instagram with him and his wife, Toni, dancing on their bar, singing along to '(I Just) Died in Your Arms.'

Terry wrote in the caption: "When @chelseafc beat Spurs 4-1 on a school night and the tequila comes out, and you end up dancing and singing on the bar."





However, Maddison took exception to the over-exuberant celebrations and wrote in the comments: "Jesus, u have ur eyes closed when it was 11 v 11 first 15 JT?"

Terry was quick to quip back, writing: "Don’t worry mate you will get used to it."

The victory moved Chelsea up to tenth in the Premier League after enduring a stuttering start to the campaign. Spurs, meanwhile remain in second place, a point behind league leaders Manchester City.

