Tottenham vs Chelsea: 26 of the funniest memes about chaotic Premier League match

The Premier League has witnessed one of the most chaotic games of the season so far and it came between two clubs who are very familiar with this sort of thing; Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Spurs went into the match hoping to return to the top of the Premier League table and started very well with Dejan Kulusevski scoring within the first five minutes. Spurs captain Son Heung-Min had a goal disallowed for an offside decision.

However, the match soon went off the rails when Tottenham's Italian defender Destiny Udogie went in two-footed on Raheem Sterling but escaped a red card.

This though amped up Chelsea who then went on to have two more goals disallowed but Spurs centre-back Cristian Romero was sent off for a challenge in the box (the Argentine defender had an earlier red card decision go in his favour) which Chelsea youngster Cole Palmer converted from the spot.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson then had another goal ruled out for offside and the Blues captain Reece James was also checked for a potential red card, which went unpunished. The first half ended with a whopping 12 minutes of added on time.

This was just the first half...

The second half was a bit more subdued but Udogie was eventually sent off for a second bookable offence. This then remarkably left Spurs with just four players on the pitch who were in their starting 11.

Despite the numerical advantage Chelsea still struggled to score more goals with Jackson missing a few guilt-edged chances before eventually scoring twice after smart moves from Sterling and Connor Gallagher.

He wrapped up his hat-trick after exploiting the high line that Spurs insisted on playing despite only having nine men.

Spurs were amazingly not going down without a fight and Eric Dier did score a wonderful volley only for that to also be ruled out for offside.

The genuinely mad and dare we say anarchic nature of the match prompted dozens and dozens of memes on X/Twitter. Here are some of our favourites.









































































































