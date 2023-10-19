Jill Scott reveals new tattoo in honour of her sweary Euro 2022 rant

Jill Scott became a national treasure after cameras caught her expletive rant at a German player during the Euro 2022 final - and now she's immortalised the iconic moment with a tattoo.

The 36-year-old came on as a late substitute during the tense game where she clashed with Germany and Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann.

Clearly, Scott wasn't too happy about the challenge and made her feelings known - despite not being able to hear her, it didn't take a lip reader to understand what she was saying.

It appeared to be something along the lines of "F*** off, you f***ing p****."

@jillscottjs8 TikTok · Jill Scott

In fact, it was so clear to understand what Scott was saying that BBC commentators had to apologise, and the clip quickly went viral on social media.

Now as part of a TikTok trend where people show off their "silly" tattoos, Scott shared hers in which she got the initials "F O Y F P," which stand for "F*** off, you f***ing p****."

Jill Scott got the initials from her memorable swear-filled quote from the Euro 2022 final tattooed. TikTok/jillscottjs8

"This moment will haunt me for the rest of my life, sorry again I got caught in the moment," Scott wrote in the post caption.

The post has since received 1.5m views and people have shared their love for Scott's new tattoo and for her legendary quote.

One person said: "I’ve got a FOYFP sticker on my water bottle and i love getting to tell people about you when they ask about it !!"

"You need a damehood for FOYFP alone. We need to start the campaign now," another person wrote.

A third person added: "This was more culturally significant than the win."

"Hahaha yes Jill, a memory I’ll never forget x" a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "Best tattoo I’ve ever seen!"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.