England's Jill Scott has firmly cemented herself as a national treasure during the Lionesses' victory celebrations in Trafalgar Square on Monday by interviewing the trophy.

The experienced midfielder had already become a genuine legend of the game after cameras caught her yelling '"f**k off, f**king p**ck" after clashing with Germany's Sydney Lohmann in the closing moments of the 90 minutes.

If you didn't already love her enough after that viral moment then her antics at the team's celebrations in Trafalgar Square should solidify her as an absolute legend of the English game.

As the rest of her teammates dance to 'Freed From Desire' Scott took it upon herself to interview the Women's European Championship trophy which was inexplicably wearing a red England bucket hat.

The 35-year-old from Sunderland, grabbed the microphone and asked the trophy "how do you feel?" and "how's it going?" before giving it a little pat on the head. Unsurprisingly the trophy wasn't much of a talker.

Needless to say, this little moment made people love her even more.





















