Joey Barton hit with devastating stat about his career following 'sexist' outburst

Joey Barton has been generating plenty of controversy of late – but combative outbursts are nothing new for the ex-footballer, it turns out.

The former Manchester City and Newcastle United player had quite the on-field record, receiving more cards than games won during his time in the Premier League.

Renowned footballing hardman Barton played 269 games. He only won 83 of them, with 118 losses and 68 draws.

But it’s his disciplinary record where he really stands out from the crowd, with 84 cards in total as highlighted by football stats and performance analysts Opta.

Six of those were red, including one infamous time while playing for QPR in 2012 when he was sent off by referee Mike Dean after elbowing Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez.

As he left the pitch, Barton kicked Sergio Aguero before aiming a headbutt at Vincent Kompany.

He was fined six weeks’ wages, on top of a £75,000 fine from the Football Association and was given a 12-match ban from the FA.

He was also stripped of the captaincy by QPR, then loaned out to Marseille the following season. Oops.

More recently, Barton has come under fire after taking to Twitter/X to say that "women shouldn’t be talking with any authority" about men’s football.

He went on a sexist rant on the topic where on the one hand he described how the women’s game is a "fantastic sport in its own right," but women pundits commentating on the men's game is a step too far.

“Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious. It’s a completely different game. If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently," Barton tweeted.

“The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see. I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

The 41-year-old, who was recently sacked as Bristol Rovers manager, then claimed that "loads of ex-top players can’t get a gig because the TV Companies have quotas to fill and boxes to tick."

Barton's comments have been widely criticised as sexist and misogynistic on social media with TNT Sports host Laura Woods accusing him of "throwing young vloggers to the wolves."

