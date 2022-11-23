Vincent Kompany jokes that he wouldn’t take Cristiano Ronaldo at Burnley

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany made a savage dig towards Cristiano Ronaldo after the news broke of his release from Manchester United.

Kompany, who is a former Manchester City player, joined the BBC for their World Cup coverage when he dropped the zinger line.

"I think in the end everybody loses except perhaps the Man United manager", he said.

However, when asked if Burnley might be interested in taking Ronaldo on, Kompany bluntly responded: "We need players who can run."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

