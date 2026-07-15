A Jude Bellingham lookalike contest is happening today - here's what to know

Celebrity lookalike contests have been popping everywhere lately - and England footballer Jude Bellingham is the latest star to get this treatment as there's a UK search to find his doppelgänger.

The open-entry competition taking place at BOXPARK Shoreditch ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

Although the prize isn't a World Cup trophy, the winner will received a £1,966 in Deliveroo credit - a nod to the year of when England last won the tournament.

Plus, fans can also get their hands on free ice-cold drinks and other prizes as part of Deliveroo’s “Believeroo” campaign.

Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Reckon you're a double of Jude? The contest kicks off at 4pm on Wednesday 15 July - so you better hurry if you think you have a shot.

All in all, Bellingham has had a phenomenal World Cup so far.

The midfielder has scored six goals in the tournament, no midfielder has ever scored more at a World Cup - with only forwards Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland scoring more.

Meanwhile, fans have been sharing their appreciation for the 23-year-old by singing the anthem 'Hey Jude' by The Beatles, while the internet has also been loving Bellingham's bromance with his ex-Borussia Dortmund teammate, Norway's Erling Haaland.

Everyone's eyes now turn to England who face Argentina in their semi final match this evening.

England captain Harry Kane told ITV Sport on Monday how "it’s us against a great team who are smart, who are tactical, who know how to buy fouls, know how to slow the game down.”

The match kicks off at 8pm (BST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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