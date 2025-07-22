An actor made a horrifying discovery after food kept going missing in his apartment, so he set up a hidden camera to catch the culprit. The result can only be described as the stuff of nightmares.

In 2009, actor Joe Cummings was living in an apartment in New York . He lived there with his girlfriend and noticed food was starting to go missing from the fridge.

With his girlfriend denying she was the one responsible, Cummings set up a video camera in the kitchen with the hope of catching her in the act.

But, what he found was so much worse.

The footage that he caught showed a woman slowly climbing out of a storage loft in the middle of the night.

The intruder, who was secretly living in his apartment, made her way down, climbing onto a table and down from a stool. The woman urinated in the sink, drank from a carton in the fridge and took things from the pantry.

At one point, Cummings emerged from elsewhere in the apartment into the kitchen and living space and the woman hid from view.

According to Cummings, “The police officers thought it looked as though she had been there for at least a couple weeks” when they came to investigate and escort her from the property.

Now, more than 15 years on, Cummings has released an unseen footage showing him confronting the woman after the discovery was made.

He could be seen shouting up the cupboard: “I called the cops. I know you’re up there. Now, get out. OK. You shouldn’t be here. The door’s unlocked – this is your chance to get out. The cops are coming.”

He then warns, “I’m coming up” and proceeds to film inside the cupboard. The woman then lunged at him, causing him to accidentally hit the record button which stopped the filming.

“The woman appeared to have retreated back into the space, luckily,” Cummings wrote. “But I didn’t wait around to find out. I left the apartment immediately and returned with the police officers.”

He revealed he did not press charges and “felt bad for her” once he had made sense of it all.

