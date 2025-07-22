Pokemon Presents July 2025 LIVE: Legends Z-A release date and new details revealed

A Pokemon Presents livestream is taking place on Tuesday (22 July) from The Pokemon Company when an update on all things Pokemon will be shared.

It's not officially known what exactly will be announced but with it being confirmed Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be playable at Gamescom next month, and the release date for the game still slated to be 2025, it's highly speculated there will be an update on this title. A specific release date could be given, along with more details about the game's world, story and gameplay.

An hour ahead of Pokemon Presents will be a pre-event show from DJ Pikachu called 'Everyone Gather! DJ Pikachu Live'.

And that's a wrap! Thank you for joining our live coverage of the Pokemon Presents event! A lot of new information was announced about Pokemon Legends: Z-A along with a raft of other announcements. Keep it locked on indy100.com for all the latest gaming news and views as they happen. Catch you again soon!

Everything new announced about Pokemon Legends: Z-A During the day, Trainers can explore Lumiose City and find Pokemon in wild zones, where they may encounter strong wild Pokemon known as alpha Pokemon. These Pokemon are larger than their regular counterparts, have glowing red eyes and are particularly powerful and difficult to catch. At night, players can also compete in the Z-A Royale and aim to climb the ranks, with battles against even more powerful Trainers awaiting as the player advances. One of those Trainers the player will face in a promotion match is Corbeau, the boss of an organisation operating in Lumiose City called the Rust Syndicate. All kinds of encounters await in Lumiose City. Emma is a detective who asks the player to track down missing Pokemon, locate missing items and occasionally take part in Pokemon battles. Trainers can also assist Mable, the acting director of the Pokemon Research Lab, who analyses Pokemon habits and the reasons behind their growing populations. In return, players can receive TMs and other rewards for their help. Upon arriving in Lumiose City, players will be invited by either Urbain or Taunie to join Team MZ, a crew dedicated to keeping Lumiose City a peaceful place. In addition to Urbain or Taunie, Team MZ includes Naveen, an up-and-coming fashion designer partnered with Scraggy, and Lida, an aspiring professional dancer who battles alongside her partner Staryu. A strange phenomenon is happening in Lumiose City - some wild Pokemon are Mega Evolving on their own and going on rampages. Quasartico Inc, the corporation driving Lumiose City's redevelopment, will task the player and the rest of Team MZ to investigate these strange occurrences. Together, they will battle and calm a variety of Rogue Mega-Evolved Pokemon. Trainers who succeed will obtain Mega Stones as rewards. Mega Dragonite is a newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokemon with distinctive Dragonair-like features, including wings on its head and a pearl on its tail. Mega Dragonite can also fly faster and farther than ever before.

The game will release on 16 October.

Pokemon Presents concludes In among all of that, the Pokemon Presents event has concluded.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pokemon Legends: Z-A bundle Nintendo UK has confirmed on social media there will be a Pokemon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle. In the UK, preorders begin on 23 July and it will release on 16 October.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A details and release date Here we go, Pokemon Legends: Z-A. A new trailer shows wild Pokemon Mega Evolving on their own without a trainer. Mega Dragonite has gone down incredibly well in the comments. There's a bit of information about the story too. After arriving in Lumiose City, players will be invited to join Team MZ. Its objective is to protect the city. Team MZ features Naveen, a fashion designer in the making, and Lida, who aspires to become a professional dancer. Players will spend their time with this team. Lumiose City looks different in the day and night. In the day, the city can be explored and Pokemon found. At night, players can compete in the Z-A Royale with Pokemon to climb the ranks. Advancing in the Z-A Royale see battles against powerful trainers. As well as battling, players can customise their character. Pokemon can be customised too and photos can be taken. Emma, a detective, will ask for help with detective work, and other NPCs can be found around the city to help out. Mable, the acting director of the Pokemon Research Lab, will have her research aided by catching Pokemon who will in turn provide useful items. Wild Pokemon have been Mega Evolving on their own and they can't contain their own strength. To take them on, players will need their own Mega Evolutions. Allies from Team MZ can help during these. Mega Dragonite has distinctive Dragonair-like features, such as wings on its head and a pearl on its tail. It's out on 16 October 2025.

Pokemon Champions Pokemon Champions is like Stadium and this is releasing on Nintendo Switch and mobile. Pokemon can be used from Pokemon HOME and Pokemon can be recruited to form a team to do battle. There are ranked battles as well as private battles and this game focuses on just these battles. There are single and double battles too. It's planned to release in 2026.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet There's a new Tera Raid Battle series that starts tomorrow. They start on 3 August. The Pokemon can only be claimed when each one is defeated one million times collectively. There are further outbreak events too.

Pokemon Friends As previously mentioned, Pokemon Friends, a new mobile puzzle game, is now available on App Store and Google Play. Clearing puzzles allow players to decorate in-game plush rooms. It's also available on Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon games We're getting stuck into the games now and Pokemon Go is first up with new event Pokemon confirmed. In Pokemon Masters EX, Carmine and Sinistcha begin on 6am UTC next Tuesday (29 July). Latios and Latias are now in Pokemon UNITE. In Pokemon TCG, four new Mega Evolution cards have been shown, which are Lucario, Kangaskhan, Gardevoir and Venusaur. They launch on 26 September.

Pokepark Kanto The first permanent outdoor Pokemon attraction, Pokepark, is opening soon in Japan. It will be in Yomiuriland amusement park. It's planned to open in early 2026.

Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu Aardman, behind Wallace and Gromit, are working on a Pokemon project. It's called Pokemon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu due to release in 2027.

Pokemon Concierge A new trailer for Pokemon Concierge is showing. It's the stop-motion animation that's coming to Netflix. It shows how different characters connect, work and live with Pokemon in their lives.

2025 Pokemon World Championships First up are the 2025 Pokemon World Championships details at Anaheim on 15-17 August. Championship Sunday will be hosted in an arena for the very first time. More than 20,000 Pokemon fans are expected to attend and each attendee will get a code to redeem a free Pokemon on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Here we go! The Pokemon Presents stream is officially underway! Stay tuned for all the latest news and announcements as they happen.

New Pokemon game made available early? It seems a new Pokemon game has been made a little bit prematurely... As spotted by Serebii, a new Pokemon puzzle game is available on the App Store and Google Play. Sure enough, the game is available to download and play on the App Store right now. The game is reported to have 1,200 puzzles to solve.

Pokemon Presents stream live on YouTube The separate Pokemon Presents stream is now up on YouTube where people are waiting for the event to begin. Confusingly, the DJ Pikachu stream is happening separately to this and is not incorporated into the same stream... It might be worth having both streams open on separate tabs for those who don't want to miss Pikachu laying down some beats and what will be announced.

30 minute countdown There's now less than 30 minutes to go until the Pokemon Presents stream gets underway - and DJ Pikachu is still tearing it up on the decks. Loads of edits of original tracks from Pokemon are spanning a wide range of genres including house and drum and bass.

DJ Pikachu set underway With under an hour to go until the Pokemon Presents stream itself, DJ Pikachu is spinning the decks with an hour-long set to build up to it. It's a set containing the original tracks, along with edits and remixes, of iconic tunes found in Pokemon games. Surreal? Yes. Unique? Yes. Entertaining and oddly enjoyable? Yes again. Some of the mixing is leaving a little bit to be desired but it's still fun, unique and quirky all the same.

What do we know so far about Pokemon Legends: Z-A? Pokemon Legends: Z-A gameplay was shown for the very first time during a Pokemon Presents event on 27 February. The game is set in Lumiose City in the Kalos region which is being redeveloped in the game. One of three starter Pokemon can be chosen and these are Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile. Real time battles were shown where players can move their Pokemon across the battlefield, dodge attacks and strategically attack themselves when an opening arrives with different moves playing out in real time. Attacks can have a longer or shorter reach and different areas of effect. This is a big move away from the traditional turn-based combat system of Pokemon games. There are 'wild zones' in the city where wild Pokemon can be found, caught and battled. To catch them, players have to aim carefully like in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They can be weakened by the player's captured Pokemon. Mega Evolution will be available for some Pokemon. It seems as though there are parkour mechanics as players can run across rooftops and jump across from building to building. A new friend or ally called Urbain or Taunie (depending on which appearance the player chooses) will accompany the player. Pokemon Legends: Z-A is currently releasing in late 2025.

What time does Pokemon Presents start? The Pokemon Presents livestream starts at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT. According to the video's metadata (spotted by VGC), the stream itself will last for more than 24 minutes, making it the longest Pokemon Presents in two years. DJ Pikachu will be opening with a pre-event show that starts an hour before the Pokemon Presents stream itself.

How can I watch Pokemon Presents? Pokemon Presents will be streamed live on The Official Pokemon YouTube channel and across its social media feeds, including X / Twitter. The stream has not yet appeared on YouTube but we'll include an embed of it in this blog once it becomes available.

Good morning! Hello and welcome to the indy100 Pokemon Presents live blog! We'll be covering all the latest news and announcements from the stream as they happen, along with build up ahead of it starting and everything you need to know about how to watch it if you can. If you can't, or want to recap anything that was announced, don't worry, we'll have you covered so you won't miss a thing.

