South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Yeji who went viral at the Paris Games for her cool aura has landed her acting role where she is set to play an assassin.

The 24-year-old won silver in the women’s 10m air pistol back in July and gained the internet's attention with her nonchalant stance, paired with her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and baseball cap, as she remained cool, calm, and collected while taking her shots.

Clips from the competition went viral, and even got the attention of X (formerly, Twitter) CEO, Elon Musk who commented on Kim's main character energy on his platform: "She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!”

And that is exactly what has happened, as Kim will play an assassin - a role many will agree she was meant to play - in the spinoff short-form series Crush which is part of the global film project “Asia”, entertainment company Asia Lab told AFP on Friday (September 20).

Following her rise to fame at the Paris Olympics, Kim signed with a South Korean talent agency in August for work outside of her sporting career.

The shooter/actor will also costar alongside Indian actress and influencer Anushka Sen, and as for the plot and dynamic between the two, the company provided a hint as it described "the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Yeji and Anushka Sen’s new transformation into a killer duo".

People on social media have been reacting to the news, and it's clear they are excited to see Kim's acting debut, while some have also called on another viral Paris Olympic shooter, Turkey's Yusuf Dikec to get an acting gig too.

Dikec also made the rounds online for his swagger when competing as he had his relaxed shooting stance with one hand in his back pocket and had no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection either. He went on to win silver in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team with teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

































