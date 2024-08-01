At the Paris Olympics, there have been certain athletes that have become beloved by the internet.

We've already had US divers 'Cook and Bacon,' 'cool' South Korean shooter Kim Yeji and Norweigian swimmer Henrik 'muffin man' Christiansen.

Now another shooter, Turkey's Yusuf Dikec, has caught the headlines after becoming a meme on social media due to his relaxed shooting stance with one hand in his back pocket and wearing little technical gear.

In the photo making the rounds online, the 51-year-old had forgone any fancy equipment and simply opted for prescription glasses and standard earplugs.

Ultimately, his performance (and swagger) earned him a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team with teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan.

"Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal," a viral post on X, formerly Twitter read which has received 93.5m views and over 953,000 likes.

By comparison, other participants in the competition opted to wear and use special goggles along with lenses to prevent any blur in their vision, as well as ear protectors for noise.

As it's the internet, there have been an array of responses to the image of Dikec, with some joking that he is some kind of secret spy or a hitman.

After a cool, calm and collected performance, Dikec and his teammate Tarhan could be seen holding up the Turkish flag as they celebrated their silver medal win in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Mixed Silver Medalists Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec pose for a photo at Champions Park on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images





