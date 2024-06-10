KSI blasts 'boring' Soccer Aid as Miniminter struggles for game time

KSI has criticised Soccer Aid, calling Sunday’s game “boring” and calling for a change in selection policy.

The YouTuber and boxer spoke out on social media after England played a World XI at Soccer Aid 2024 at Stamford Bridge.

The game raised a total of £15,049,590 on the night as the England XI beat the World XI 6-3.

Mauricio Pochettino was back in the dugout to manage the World XI after leaving Chelsea recently, while England’s coaching set-up included Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams and David Seaman.

However, not everyone was impressed by the spectacle, with KSI hitting out at the game itself.

It comes as some fans hit out on social media at the lack of time for Miniminter. The YouTuber and member of the Sidemen featured in the promotion for the game, but was only given 15 minutes of game time and wasn’t heavily involved.

Writing on Twitter/X, KSI said: “I’m very glad Soccer Aid raised a lot of money today. Always brings a smile to my face every year.

“However as [a] football match, that was an awful and boring watch. It was literally ex pros just passing amongst themselves, dribbling past people and shooting from anywhere constantly lol. Would much rather it just be influencers and entertainers play. Would make the game a lot closer too and more enjoyable to watch as a viewer.”

KSI, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, added: “Just feel like you should give more game time to people who don’t normally get to play in front of these crowds, [as opposed] to giving pros most of the minutes.”

One fan replied to his post by writing: “It was actually disgraceful that they used Simon for promo all week and only played 15 minutes and literally no one even passed him the ball.”

