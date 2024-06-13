Kylian Mbappe spotted wearing Super Mario Goomba pants in France video

France national team captain Kylian Mbappe has been spotted wearing Super Mario Goomba pants in a video posted on France's YouTube channel.

The video showed a behind the scenes look at the French squad in training and preparing for the upcoming Euros campaign.

But there's one scene in particular that's captured the attention of social media users.

@nocontextfooty on X / Twitter spotted when Mbappe holds a camera early on in the video, he can be seen wearing pants with the Goomba character from Nintendo's Super Mario on.

Who knew Mbappe was such a big Super Mario fan?

Mbappe has also stunned football fans with his accent who heard him speak English in an interview.

In an interview with CNN, he said: "It's going to be an amazing experience, for sure, another opportunity to write history of my country so I'm going to be ready and, of course, it's going to be really difficult.

"Everybody knows how tough it is to win the Euros and because all of the teams are very strong, we can see the group that we have is something crazy but we are ready for that.

"I want to win the Euros, I have to be honest, it's the only one I'm missing with the national team.

"It's my first competition as captain, so it’s really important for me and it's always important for the country and we want them (the fans) to be proud of us."

However, it's not what he said but how he said it which has people talking online.

Football fans appear to be both impressed and baffled by his accent after seeing the interview.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



