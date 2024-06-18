Landon Donovan comes clean after patchy haircut goes viral

Former US and LA Galaxy star Landon Donovan was spotted sporting an unusual haircut while analysing the Euro 2024 clash between Austria and France for Fox Sports.

The 42-year-old was on hand to give his insight into the clash which France would go on to win 1-0 through an own goal from Austrian defender Maximilian Wober.

France captain Kylian Mbappe sustained a broken nose in the clash which has put his participation in their upcoming clash with the Netherlands on June 21 in doubt - but he will not require surgery and has even asked fans on social media for mask ideas.

Donovan was known for having a crew cut or a buzz cut during his playing days, which also saw him turn out for the likes of Everton and Bayern Munich but football fans were in disbelief at seeing Donovan's new haircut as it looked to have been partly done with patches of his scalp exposed and sections of hair remaining in other areas.

































Fans mercilessly mocked Donovan for the style, with some wondering why on earth he would go on TV with such a haircut.



However there seems to be an explanation for it.

In screenshots posted on X / Twitter, it was revealed Donovan is in the process of having a hair transplant.

Mike Magee, a former teammate of Donovan's at LA Galaxy, messaged him: "LD check Twitter asap and prob fire your barber."

Donovan replied: " Where were you 7 hours ago??? Had a hair transplant procedure two weeks ago and was told it wouldn't show up on camera."

The broadcaster never showed a full view of the back of Donovan's head so it's unclear if there are other missing patches.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings