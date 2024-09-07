England fans split after Lee Carsley says he will not sing the national anthem

Football fans have been left divided after interim England head coach Lee Carsley said he will not sing the national anthem ahead of his opening game in charge against Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Nations League on September 7 (kick-off 5pm BST).

It's the first time England will play since the agonising Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, which proved to be Gareth Southgate's last match in charge of the Three Lions.

Carsley, who is England U21's head coach and won the U21 Euros with England against Spain, has stepped in on an interim basis and has already courted controversy before a ball has even been kicked under his tenure.

The 50-year-old said he will not sing England's national anthem ahead of the game, not because he formerly represented Republic of Ireland, but because it's something he's done all throughout his career.

Lee Carsley said he will not sing England's national anthem ahead of the clash with Republic of Ireland / Eddie Keogh - The FA, The FA via Getty Images

Carsley said: "This is something that I always struggled with when I was playing for Ireland. The gap between your warm-up, your coming on to the pitch, and the delay with the anthems.

"So, [singing is] something that I have never done. I was always really focused on the game and my first actions of the game. I really found that, in that period, I was wary about my mind wandering off.

"I was really focused on the football, and I have taken that into coaching. We had the national anthem with the under-21s also, and I am in a zone at that point.

"I am thinking about how the opposition are gonna set up and our first actions within the game. I fully respect both anthems and understand how much they mean to both countries. It’s something I am really respectful of."

But the comments have split football fans on social media.

One social media user said: "I'd go full reverse ferret and give him a knighthood."

Another said: "Terrible appointment in the first place but now I'd say get rid!"

One agreed, saying "wouldn't even let Lee Carsley manage tonight".

Another argued: "What matters is if he's qualified for the job, deserves it, and can do it. Surely debate should focus on the latter as he's probably the least decorated man to ever hold the job."

One said they "couldn't care less" if he sings the anthem or not.

Another said they would "go mental" if Carsley, along with Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, do not sing the anthem.

One simply said: "You're sacked."

And another asked: "Why does it matter?"

