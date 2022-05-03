Video

Lewis Hamilton lets fans in on his skincare routine

Mercedes have brought Lewis Hamilton onto TikTok to share a little more than his driving skills...the secrets behind his incredible skin.

Responding to a comment asking for his routine, the F1 pro revealed that cold water is key.

"For a long long time I didn't have a massive routine," he told the camera. "Now I do a cold splash in the morning and use a special soap to wash my face...I use a toner kind of lotion...and I use two different serums."

He also recommends sleeping on your back for soft skin.

lewis hamilton
