The second installment of series one of Break Point is coming to Netflix 21 June, and fans have dubbed it the 'Drive To Survive' of tennis.

Made by the same creators, the documentary follows some of the biggest athletes in the sport and the preparation it takes for major tournaments including Wimbledon.

In the second installment, which is a further five episodes, the show follows the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, and Serena Williams.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters