A young girl sporting an England kit was filmed dancing to the anthem Sweet Caroline after the Lionesses booked their place in the Euro 2022 final, and it perfectly encapsulates the country's elation.

In the seven-second clip, the youngster was spotted in the crowd jumping up and dancing while waving her hands in the air as the 28,900 fans at Sheffield's Bramall Lane stadium passionately sang the Neil Diamond classic.

Her celebrations soon caught the attention of viewers as BBC Sport shared the heartwarming clip on their Twitter with the caption: "Just a little girl in full England kit dancing along to Sweet Caroline...

"This is what it's all about."

It was certainly a cause for celebrations after England defeated Sweden in an electric 4-0 victory with goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. They are set to face either Germany or France (depending on the outcome of tonight's match) at the tournament final at Wembley on Sunday.

The little girl's celebratory dance moves received a lot of love on social media from the likes of former Lioness Faye White and broadcaster Jane Garvey as well as thousands of England fans.













BBC Breakfast managed to track down the young Lioness fan called Tess and the eight-year-old appeared on the programme via video with her grandmother, Susan, where she was asked about her celebrations going viral.



"‘Going through my mind was, when I’m older I want to be a footballer," Tess said.

"I was looking at how they were celebrating and thinking of how I was going to celebrate. It's crazy! I didn't know I was being filmed. Like normally they look at the big screen, and they're like I'm on tele!" she added.

Tess even got the chance to chat with football legend and tournament pundit Ian Wright on the show.

"I just want to say when you see the girls playing, does it make you think oh I could do that one day? Does it make you feel that?" Wright asked the youngster, to which she replied: "Definitely."

The former Arsenal and England player took the opportunity to tell Tess what he thought when watching the jubilant moment.

"When I saw Tess celebrating yesterday, I was thinking, now those scenes are iconic scenes.

"The girls, when they see that, they will be inspired by that Tess, you won't even understand how much you've inspired them. When they were younger, they couldn’t have the dream you are having right now," he explained.

Tess revealed to Wright she prefers playing in midfield, who in turn gave her some pearls of wisdom. Wright told her to 'already have a picture in your head of where you are going to pass the ball next,' when the ball is passed to her and to watch Lioness midfielder Keira Walsh.

"You've been told Tess, private tuition this morning from Ian Wright," presenter Jon Kay joked.

With England in the final this weekend, Tess will be hoping her celebrations continue.

