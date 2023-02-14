Liverpool fans in stitches as Darwin Nunez trolls Everton players during brawl

Darwin Nunez has been winning over more and more Liverpool fans after trolling Everton during the Merseyside derby on Monday (February 13).

Liverpool’s stuttering Premier League campaign got a much-needed boost after beating Sean Dyche’s side 2-0 at Anfield on the night.

It was their first Premier League win of 2023, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo scoring the goals on either side of halftime.

As usual, the derby was a pretty tasty affair and there were heated exchanges between players toward the end of the match.

Andy Robertson clashed with Jordan Pickford after the defender kicked a ball away, with Conor Coady getting involved soon after.

Things continued after the game, and Nunez was spotted goading the Everton players – and not so subtly reminding them what the score was.

A clip circulating online sees the footballer raise two fingers before making the shape of a zero in front of Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The actions went down a storm with Liverpool fans on social media, with one commenting on Twitter: “What a lad. I love him so much.”

Another added: “We got him just for our entertainment guys and I am here for it.”

Nunez had a little fun at Everton's expense on Monday Getty/Sky Sports





An opposition fan was more critical though, writing: “Darwin.... Imagine being a striker had 16 appearances and only 5 goals after 80 mill move.... he is shameless.”

The result saw Liverpool move above Chelsea into ninth place. Everton, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone.

It’s fair to say Nunez hasn’t set the world alight with his goalscoring since moving from Benfica, but he’s still been a hit with some fans - one especially.

TikTok’s most infamous Liverpool fan, @pete_boc, released a viral song last year which raised eyebrows everywhere.

The song is to the tune of 'Better off Alone' by Alice Deejay and has become infamous among fan circles online – despite the fact that Virgil Van Dijk is not a fan.

