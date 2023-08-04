Liverpool fan apologises for making Klopp swear when asking for autograph

A Liverpool fan apologised to Jurgen Klopp after causing him to swear while he was signing a shirt.

The manager was asked for his autograph during the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore while he was in a rush to get away.

The moment took place after Liverpool’s defeat to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, with the Premier League side losing 4-3.

Klopp was asked by a fan to sign a shirt when the team coach was leaving, and he replied: “Very quick yeah, I don't have the time actually.”

However, the fan clearly wasn’t holding the shirt in the right way.

After a pause, he then added: “And you have to hold the f***ing shirt properly.”

The fan could then be heard apologising to Klopp before his finishing with the autograph.

At least Liverpool fans know what to do if they ever want to ask him for a signature in the future…

The club are currently finishing off their pre-season tour of Germany, with a game set to take place against Darmstadt on Monday (August 7) before the Premier League gets underway.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that Klopp enforced an unusual rule during his time as Liverpool manager which bans some of his own players from touching the famous Anfield sign.

In his early days at the club Klopp imposed a rule that Liverpool stars could only do so once they had lifted a trophy.

"I've told my players not to touch the 'This Is Anfield' sign until they win something," he said at the start of his reign at Anfield,” he said at the time. “It's a sign of respect."

