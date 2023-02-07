Liverpool star hilariously trolls Man City following charges against club

Manchester City are in hot water with the Premier League after being charged with more than 100 breaches of the financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

It’s worrying times for the club, but some are using the news to have a bit of fun at City’s expense.

One of them is former Liverpool star Lucas Leiva, who played 346 games for the reds between 2007 and 2017.

The Brazilian midfielder trolled City after the news broke by referencing the title run of 2014 in a well-timed tweet.

For context, Liverpool looked to be favourites to be crowned Premier League champions towards the end of the 2013-14 season after beating Manchester City with only a handful of matches left.

At one stage, they had a seven point lead over City with just four games to go. However, an infamous slip-up from captain Steven Gerrard contributed to a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, before they also dropped points in a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace.

In the end, City ended up winning the league – but following the latest developments, Leiva had a question to ask his followers.

Taking to twitter, Leiva asked: “Am I a Premier League champion?”

The latest developments have sparked speculation across the world of football, with the future of Pep Guardiola at the club one of the big talking points.

If found guilty, the club could face punishments including points deductions and even possibly exclusion from the league. Manchester City are expected to defend themselves against the charges.

The Premier League said the alleged breaches referred to “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” in particular its “revenue”, “sponsorship revenue” and “operating costs”.

