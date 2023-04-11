Logan Paul addresses claims that he photoshopped his new WWE contract

Logan Paul has secured his future in wrestling, but not in the way anyone might have expected.

Fans were worried that Paul’s appearance at Wrestlemania recently could have been his last, but he delighted his followers by securing a new contract and ensuring his place in the WWE for a while to come.

The YouTuber has taken to wrestling like a duck to water after only a handful of matches in his early career, impressing with performances against the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Miz and Rey Mysterio.

Paul announced the news on Monday (April 10), saying [via ESPN]: "I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I'm good at, at 28 years old.”

He added: "And the fact that the organization believes I'm good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. And I'm incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I'm gonna keep doing this sport."

He also posted a tweet showing himself holding his contract – but it wasn’t long before fans noticed something unusual about the picture.

In fact, people wasted no time in pointing out that the image was almost identical to the picture capturing the moment he signed his first contract.

There are a few minor differences, namely his jacket having been changed from blue to yellow, but it’s pretty clear that the pictures are the same and have been photoshopped.

Paul responded to the fan reaction, and appeared to be trolling people as he addressed the claims it had been edited.

“Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE,” he wrote. “That is untrue. As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor.”

Hmm, we’ll take your word for it Logan.

It comes after Paul reacted after Donald Trump was seen holding a bottle of Prime, the hydration drink from the YouTuber, when in attendance at UFC 287 on Saturday.

