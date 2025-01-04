Luke Littler has become the youngest winner of the World Darts Championship, after thrashing Michael van Gerwen 7-3 at Alexandra Palace.

The record was previously held by the 17-year-old's opponent who won the Worlds back in 2014 against Peter Wright aged 24.

Littler will take home £500,000 in prize money, as well as the Ballon D'Art for hitting the most 180s during the tournament.

However, his celebrations might have to be a little more low-key for now, as he's still just 17 years old, which means he's the same age as the first iPhone. Feel old yet?

Speaking of how he plans to celebrate, his brother joked in an interview: "Can't do much with him, can you! He's 17."

Leon added: "He'll go out, chill on his game, maybe order some food. I'll do the celebrating for him!"

Luckily for Littler, his win comes just a couple of weeks before his 18th birthday, which will open up a whole new world of adulthood - but, right now, he's still got the same rights as a teenager.

Here's everything Littler can't just yet do to kick the party off...

Buy a drink in a nightclub

Luke Littler won't be in his local nightclub buying rounds of drinks for everyone this weekend - because right now he can't even get through the door.

The legal age in the UK to go clubbing is 18, so he'll need to wait a couple of weeks, or get friendly with a dodgy bouncer.

He could instead skip to the end of the night, and head to a nearby takeaway instead, the same way he celebrated getting to the World Darts Championship final last year (he ordered cheeseburger and chips, by the way).

However, we have no doubt 'Greenlight' will have everyone on the dancefloor when he finally gets in.

Go and watch an '18'-rated film at the cinema

Given that a club is off the cards, Littler might opt to go to the cinema and watch a film this weekend instead. However, his choices will be limited to the likes of Wicked, Gladiator 2, or We Live In Time, unless he can woo the worker behind the counter. Being a darts champion has got to have some perks, right?

Buy fireworks

Firework display in the back garden? Unfortunately not. You have to be 18 to buy fireworks in the UK, so Littler will have to settle for watching a re-run of the London New Year's Eve display on YouTube instead.

Go to prison

Littler doesn't strike us as the kind of person to put a foot out of line, but if he did, he wouldn't be able to go to an adult prison anyway.

In the UK, young offender institutions are for boys aged 15 – 17 and young adult men aged 18 – 21 who get charged for crime. If you’re aged between 12 and 17 you could get a detention and training order. This lasts between 4 months and 2 years.

Get a tattoo

As of right now, Luke Littler hasn't publicly revealed that he has any tattoos - but, we've been thinking up some ideas of what he could get when he finally turns 18.

The obvious choice would be an artistic illustration of a nuke (because, you know, Luke 'The Nuke' Littler). However, if he wanted to do something more meaningful, he could get Michael van Gerwen's initials at the bottom of his back, or even a portrait of Alexandra Palace on his arm. Watch this space.

Buy a house

£500,000 in prize money from one tournament can buy you a rather nice house - and that's without the endorsements. But, if Littler, who still lives at home with his family, wants to spend it on a new pad for himself, his parents will have to buy it for him.

Luckily for the darts pro, his world win has come at the right time, because now he gets to spend the next two weeks eyeing up inspiration on Right Move before putting a deposit down himself when he turns 18.

Change careers and become a fireman

He's won the World Darts Championship - now what? While Littler has dropped no hints that his darts career will be slowing down anytime soon, if he has a change of heart and decides he wants to be a community hero - the fire service don't want him just yet.

You can apply to work for the fire service when you turn 17 years and 10 months old, however, you can't start any work for them until you turn 18 years old.

Think he'll go for it?

