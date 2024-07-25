Manchester United's away kit release sparks more cricket memes

Ahead of the third and final Test match against the West Indies at Edgbaston, England cricket captain Ben Stokes said... Ah! Sorry, my mistake, this one's supposed to be about Manchester United's away kit...

When the kit first leaked at the start of May, a lot of people on social media couldn't help but notice they thought it looked more like a cricket kit than a football kit.

The kit has now been officially revealed by Adidas and Manchester United and the leaks have been proven true; it's blue with white detailing on the Adidas stripes, club logo and sponsors with a buttoned collar.

A number of fans have said they like the look of the kit and it's one of the better looking kits released so far.

But memes have flooded the internet once again, with a lot of comments hinting it would look more at home at The Oval than Old Trafford.

Commenting on Manchester United's Tweet, one user said "it does look like a cricket kit".

Another said the kit could be worn "at either Old Trafford and fit in"; Lancashire County Cricket Club also play at a ground called Old Trafford.

One mentioned again it looks like a cricket kit.

One social media user posted a direct comparison to an England cricket team's ODI shirt from the 2010s.

Another said they thought the kits Adidas are making for Manchester United are "bad" and that the squad will be looking like it's ready "to pitch up at the next T20 series".

One simply said: "Manchester United Cricket Club".

Another said the kit team "mixed up the Old Trafford related teams with this cricket kit".

Some fans have pointed out Aaron Wan Bissaka is in some of the promotional photos for the kit and hope it's a sign he will be staying at the club.

Others have spotted Jadon Sancho has not been included and have speculated about his future.

