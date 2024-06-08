Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is reportedly on the verge of securing a lucrative and potentially controversial transfer to Italian giants Juventus but fans of the Old Lady aren't happy about the rumoured move.

Greenwood has been kept away from United following his arrest in January 2022 for assault, attempted rape and controlling behaviour - charges that were eventually dropped.

Greenwood was named as part of Man Utd's retained list earlier this week but he has subsequently been linked with a move away to a number of big European sides with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Napoli all being linked.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport is now reporting that Greenwood has said "yes" to a move to Turin said to be in the region of €35-40million (£30-34m) but Juventus believe they can get a cheaper deal. The likes of Matías Soulé and Federico Chiesa have also been named as players who could be used as makeweights to get the move over the line.

However, because of Greenwood's history and the obvious controversy attached to his name Juventus fans are voicing their disapproval of the player coming to their club.

A Juventus fan account on X/Twitter asked its followers: "Thoughts on a potential Mason Greenwood transfer to Juventus?"

Although some were on board with the move, many voiced their disapproval of it. One fan wrote: "Absolutely against it. The club really wouldn't be helping their image by bringing in this guy."

Another said: "Could never get behind it", with a third saying: "Would hate to sell such likable players like Chiesa and Soulé to bring in this guy."

A fourth strongly said: "Definitely will stop watching. I’ll probably buy a jersey or two and keep repping but would stop supporting good or bad."

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe where he was named as their player of the year, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.