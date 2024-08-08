British runner Matthew Hudson-Smith showed his frustration with his second-place finish with one clear expletive.

With the Olympics coming around only every four years, athletes try their hardest to put in their best performance. Unfortunately, things don’t always go to plan, with Suni Lee joking about her balance beam fall in a hilarious TikTok.

Team GB sprinter Hudson-Smith couldn’t help but hide his frustration after being pipped at the line during the men’s 400m final by less than 0.20 seconds.

Hudson-Smith looked to be comfortably in the gold medal position in the closing stages of the race but ended up in second place after a late surge from the American runner Qunicy Hall.

Despite registering the fifth fastest time in history, the British runner couldn’t hide his disappointment in taking the silver medal.

As Hudson-Smith crossed the finish line and looked up at the big screen to confirm the finishing positions, he could be seen shouting “f**k” at the realisation he had been beaten by Hall.

The runner could be seen in tears as he embraced his parents in the crowd who had surprised him to be there in Paris.

Hudson-Smith took to X/Twitter to explain why the expletive came out at the end of the race.

He wrote: “Let me address this before things get a little out of control. [I] swore post-race because that was honestly pure emotion.

“2021 I was in a dark place in life watching the Olympics, 2024 I’m [the] Olympic silver medalist 5th fastest time [of] all time. Keep fighting people. Now onto 4x4.”

Despite his initial disappointment, Hudson-Smith was able to put things into perspective and be proud of the incredible silver medal achievement.

He told the BBC post-race: “Yeah it’s crazy. Honestly, sometimes the journey is better than the outcome and it's been a hell of a journey.

“Came away with an Olympic silver, how many people in the world can say that? I’ve been the bridesmaid twice now, my time is coming. I'm just happy.

“I saw my family, I didn’t even know they were here. It was a bit of a shock really because I hate them watching me.”

