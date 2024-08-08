Suni Lee has proven she can poke fun at herself after the Team USA gymnast posted a clip of herself falling during the balance beam final, as part of a viral Olympic TikTok trend.

During the Paris Olympics, people have been participating in the 'did not qualify' trend on the video-sharing platform where they share clips of themselves trying and failing to compete in all kinds of Olympic sports, from diving to athletics and gymnastics.

In the background of these videos, a remixed version of the American national anthem plays and users often caption how they "unfortunately weren't chosen" to represent their country.

Lee has had a successful Games, winning gold in the women's team all-around, then bronze in the individual all-around and another bronze in uneven bars.

But the six-time Olympic medalist fell during the balance beam final and decided to post the moment to her 3.1m followers.

"Unfortunately I was selected for the Olympics," she wrote for the caption.





The video has been viewed 32 million times, and viewers in the comments section praised Lee for her sense of humour and her recovery after the fall.

One person wrote: "I think the beam was cursed, how did Simone Biles fall down and then you, I do hope you are ok."

"I love this generation of athletes," another person said.

Someone else added: "She won this trend."

"I don't know if people realize how painful this kind of fall is. The fact that you popped right up is QUEEN behavior," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, Lee wasn't the only gymnast to fall in the final as half of the competitors also did the same including her USA teammate and three-time Paris Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel