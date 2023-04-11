Micah Richards' 'worst decision' he made as a footballer is hilarious

Micah Richards has revealed the 'worst decision' he made during his football career was turning down a £100,000-a-week contract with Manchester City.

“I said no because I was number two behind [Pablo] Zabaleta...I'm not all about the money", he joked on BBC’s Match of the Day Top 10.

He went on to describe how he'd opted to move to Aston Villa for less money - and then the club immediately got relegated slashing his wages again.

“Why do you think I work for every f****** broadcaster?”, he quipped of the decision.

