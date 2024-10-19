Mike Tyson is 'ignoring a $5m bet with Jake Paul' ahead of boxing match

Mike Tyson is preparing for his boxing match against Jake Paul next month – but he’s not been tempted to take an enormous bet put forward by his opponent.

Boxing great Tyson is taking on Paul at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas on November 15 - the first event of its kind to be live streamed on Netflix .

It's already been postponed once as it was scheduled to go ahead in July but was called off after the 58-year-old former heavyweight world champion sustained a health scare .

Now, Paul has revealed that he proposed a $5m bet to his opponent – but Tyson didn’t want to take it, as he is in “war mode”.

Paul released a video challenging Tyson to take a bet that he couldn’t last more than four rounds. If Tyson went further than four rounds, he’d win $5m – but if he didn’t, he’d have to get a tattoo that says “I love Jake Paul”.

However, Tyson isn’t having any of it.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in an interview that was posted on YouTube, Paul said: “I think I TKO or KO him in rounds four or five. But yeah, he hasn’t responded to the bet and I don’t think he probably will.”

He added “I think he’s locked in, in war mode.”

“He just wants to train and be a savage,” Paul added, saying that Tyson isn’t doing interviews in order to focus on the fight.

Speaking in June when the fight was initially postponed, Tyson said: "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good."

Paul said: "My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake - when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.

