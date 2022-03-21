Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul might have started out as YouTubers, but the duo has made quite a name for themselves in the boxing world.

With each of them having respective high-selling matches against well-known athletes, it is only to be expected that more people want to take the Pauls to the ring.

The next person wanting to take on Jake Paul? Mike Tyson, but money talks and he has his mind set on a price.

Mike Tyson has named his price for fighting Jake Paul at a jaw-dropping $1 billion.

During the latest episode of Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast, he was asked about the chances he would fight Paul. They also discussed rumors that emerged of a possible Las Vegas match between the two.

"'Nobody told me that. Hey, I ain't got no f**king money. So where's the f**king contract?' he said.

Seemingly surprised to hear the chatter surrounding this fight, he added, "I ain't know nothing about it. Listen, I've been smoking with him forever, I did some shrooms with him as well. But I've never heard this.

"I was with him in St. Barts not too long ago partying and he never told me this. I've never heard this from nobody, I've just heard this from you guys."



When Tyson was asked how much it would cost to make the fight become reality, he answered: "A billion bucks."

Well there you have it.

