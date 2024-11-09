Mike Tyson fires Jake Paul menacing warning ahead of Netflix fight in Texas

With the countdown to Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul well and truly on, the former world heavyweight boxing champion has fired his opponent a menacing warning.

Tyson will fight Paul at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas on November 15, the first event of its kind to be live streamed on Netflix.

The fight was originally scheduled for July but that was postponed after Tyson sustained an ulcer flare-up.

But the 58-year-old now seems to be as ready and fired up as ever, sending his opponent a warning on X / Twitter.

Tyson quoted a 15 second video of himself knocking down opponents when he was world heavyweight champion and said: "This was me at my most brutal. Now, @jakepaul will see me at my most vicious."

A three-part docuseries is being released on Netflix in the run up to the fight where viewers can see how both camps have prepared.

In the first episode, Tyson revealed details of his injury that caused the fight to be postponed.

"Coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood," he said. "The next thing I knew I was on the floor. I was defecating tar.

"I went to the hospital and they found I had an ulcer. It was two and a half inches, it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying. I asked the doctor if I was going to die and she didn't say no. She said we have options though and that's when I got nervous.

"I don't want to die in the hospital bedroom, I want to die in the ring. You wouldn't believe what I endured from my ulcer. I lost 26 pounds, can you imagine that? I was so p***ed off because I had peaked. I was good, talking s***, ready."

Meanwhile Paul said he felt "numb" when it emerged the fight would have to be postponed.

During his professional career from 1985-2005, Tyson ended with a record of 50-6, including 44 knockouts.

Paul's current record since he started in 2018 is 10-1 and his one loss was in 2023 against Tommy Fury, brother of Tyson Fury, by split decision.

