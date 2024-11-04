Mike Tyson recounts meeting social media star Hasbulla and thinking he was a 'baby'

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson has recounted the viral moment he met social media personality Hasbulla and thought he was a baby.

Later this month, 58-year-old Tyson will go up against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a hotly-anticipated boxing match that will be live-streamed by Netflix .

Ahed of the 15 November clash, Tyson has opened up about everything from his boxing career to some serious injuries he’s suffered outside the ring.

Speaking to All The Smoke Fight in an interview , Tyson also spoke about meeting the 22-year-old TikToker Hasbulla, whose real name is Hasbulla Magomedov, and who rose to internet fame for mocking MMA fighters.

Tyson revealed he thought he was a child and recalled how he picked him up and nibbled his ear.

“I thought it was a baby,” said Tyson. “That’s how I am with children. I was hugging on this guy. He’s like 26 years old.”

Tyson said it definitely wasn’t done for the cameras and he genuinely had no idea Hasbulla, who is believed to have dwarfism, is an adult man.

At the time of the incident in 2023, a clip of Hasbulla play-punching Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast went viral after the pro boxer picked him up and played with him like he was a kid.

With the Tyson v Paul fight on the horizon, people have been giving their predictions on the outcome.

Fellow YouTuber KSI revealed he thinks Paul will win the fight, despite the 27-year-old looking “awful” in recently-shared training footage.

