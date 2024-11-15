Mike Tyson seemingly forgets he's talking to a child with brutal response to question

With less than 24 hours to go until the hotly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul clash, the pair have been on their own media rounds across the world. But one interview has left people in hysterics – for all of the wrong reasons.

Boxing legend Tyson, 58, was recently interviewed by 13-year-old Jazzy, who has been praised for her professionalism beyond her years.

Jazzy started by saying the fight gives children her age the "monumental opportunity" to see Tyson in the ring for the first time, before asking about what type of legacy would he like to leave behind.

"I don't believe in the word legacy," he hit back, before launching into his philosophical reasoning.

"That's just some word everybody grabbed onto now. It's used every five seconds. It means absolutely nothing to me. I'm just passing through. Imma die, and it's going to be over. Who cares about legacy after that?"

He added that he doesn't want anyone to think anything: "No, we're nothing. We're just dead. We're dust. We're absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing."

Jazzy handled the unexpected response well by thanking him and saying she had never heard anyone answer in that way before.

Tyson didn't stop there. To round off the interview, he asked: "Can you really imagine someone saying 'I want my legacy to be this way when...' you're dead."





One person hailed it their "favourite interview of all time," while another quipped: "That poor child had her bubble burst for sure."

A third penned: "I'm with him but that kid has no idea what he's talking about."

Meanwhile, another person joked: "After the Hasbulla incident, he's treating everyone like an adult now."

The comment was referencing the time Tyson mistook Russian media personality Hasbulla as a child – when he was actually 22 years old.

Tyson revealed on All The Smoke Fight he believed Hasbulla was a "baby" and recalled how he picked him up and nibbled his ear.

"I thought it was a baby," the boxer said. "That’s how I am with children. I was hugging on this guy. He’s like 26 years old."

