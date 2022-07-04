Nadine Dorries was enjoying a day out at Silverstone on Sunday watching the F1, when she found herself totally ignored by Martin Brundle during his customary grid walk.
The presenter has been interviewing celebrities for many years, and it’s become a major part of the coverage for any racing event.
On Sunday he chatted to the likes of Tom Cruise and Stormzy and got their views on the action.
However, despite walking right by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport while doing the rounds, he completely blanked Dorries live on air.
\u201cDid Brundle just blank our Culture secretary? \ud83d\ude02 @NadineDorries #Formula1 #BritishGrandPrix\u201d— Terru (@Terru) 1656855684
Despite Dorries looking more than ready to chat to the host, and looking straight down the camera, he instead moved past her in a bid to find somebody else to talk to.
Racing fans found the whole thing rather funny indeed.
\u201cLove the way Martin Brundle of Sky sports ignored completely Nadine Dorries on his pit walk interveiws for todays British F1 at silverstone.\nGood on yer Martin.\u201d— Mike Ap#FBP\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Mike Ap#FBP\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1656855580
\u201c"I've loved F1 ever since I saw Torvill & Dean win gold at Sarajevo" said Nadine Dorries.\u201d— Jack Duncan \ud83d\udd3b \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Jack Duncan \ud83d\udd3b \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1656865400
\u201cDid Martin Brundle just blank Nadine Dorries?!?\n\nAbsolute king.\n\n#F1 #NadineDorries #SkyF1\u201d— Julian Esposito (@Julian Esposito) 1656855535
\u201c@NadineDorries If Brundle stopped you was you going to tell him about the time you watched Barry Sheene win the F1 championship ?\u201d— Nadine Dorries (@Nadine Dorries) 1656863416
\u201cThis is hilarious, Martin Brundle walking about looking for people worth talking to on the F1 grid. He chatted with Tom Cruise & Stormsy & totally blanked a pouting @NadineDorries. Legend \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23.\u201d— Nina \ud83d\udc99 (@Nina \ud83d\udc99) 1656890704
Dorries did get to spend some time in the limelight after being given the honour of presenting first time winner Carlos Sainz his trophy on the podium.
However, after her gaffe this week at a rugby event – which saw her totally mix up the sports of rugby league and rugby union and misremember the world cup in 2003 – people went to town on social media at her expense.
\u201cNadine Dorries at Wimbledon presenting Michael Jordan with his 1st Superbowl title #f1 #SilverstoneGP #BritishGrandPrix\u201d— Paul Beckwith (@Paul Beckwith) 1656866506
\u201cImagine winning your first ever F1 Grand Prix, it\u2019s the best day of your life, and then Nadine Dorries hands you your trophy. Fuming.\u201d— Rob Young (@Rob Young) 1656866462
\u201cNadine Dorries loves F1. She remembers Mario edging Peach to that famous win on Shy Guy Beach back in 2003.\u201d— Tom Dutton (@Tom Dutton) 1656866456
\u201cNadine Dorries presenting Enrique Iglesias with his trophy for winning the Great British Bake Off whilst racing on Shergar today #BritishGP #F1\u201d— Michael Lavelle (@Michael Lavelle) 1656866503
It’s not the first time Brundle’s interviews have made headlines.
Speaking on the busy grid earlier this year, he stopped Paolo Banchero for a chat but called him “Patrick” – mistaking him for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.
Back in 2021, Brundle also had an awkward encounter with the bodyguards of Megan the Stallion, asking her to freestyle rap for the cameras before her security team intervened.
