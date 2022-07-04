Nadine Dorries was enjoying a day out at Silverstone on Sunday watching the F1, when she found herself totally ignored by Martin Brundle during his customary grid walk.

The presenter has been interviewing celebrities for many years, and it’s become a major part of the coverage for any racing event.

On Sunday he chatted to the likes of Tom Cruise and Stormzy and got their views on the action.

However, despite walking right by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport while doing the rounds, he completely blanked Dorries live on air.

Despite Dorries looking more than ready to chat to the host, and looking straight down the camera, he instead moved past her in a bid to find somebody else to talk to.

Racing fans found the whole thing rather funny indeed.

Dorries did get to spend some time in the limelight after being given the honour of presenting first time winner Carlos Sainz his trophy on the podium.

However, after her gaffe this week at a rugby event – which saw her totally mix up the sports of rugby league and rugby union and misremember the world cup in 2003 – people went to town on social media at her expense.

It’s not the first time Brundle’s interviews have made headlines.

Speaking on the busy grid earlier this year, he stopped Paolo Banchero for a chat but called him “Patrick” – mistaking him for the Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.



Back in 2021, Brundle also had an awkward encounter with the bodyguards of Megan the Stallion, asking her to freestyle rap for the cameras before her security team intervened.

