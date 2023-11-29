Newcastle fan admits he turned his Christmas tree lights off after VAR controversy

A Newcastle United fan isn't exactly feeling the Christmas spirit after a controversial VAR decision was awarded to Paris Saint Germain which resulted in a draw.

The Champions League match took place at Parc des Princes last night (November 29) where The Magpies got ahead of the French giants thanks to a goal from Alexander Isak in the 24th minute.

But drama unfolded at the end of the game when a spot-kick was awarded to PSG for handball - however, the ball initially hit Tino Livramento's chest and then deflected onto his arm.

Despite a VAR review from referee Szymon Marciniak who looked at the footage on the pitch side monitor, the penalty was given and Kylian Mbappe provided the late equaliser in the 98th minute.

Manager Eddie Howe expressed in a post-match interview that he believes the penalty "wasn't the right decision"

"There are so many things to take into account at that moment, the speed first. It was a ricochet that when it is slowed down, looks completely different to the live event," he said."

The ball hits his chest first, comes up and hits his hand. But his hand is not in an unnatural position, they [his hands] are down by his side, but he is in a running motion.

"I feel it is a poor decision and it's hugely frustrating for us as you know how little time there is left in the game. There is nothing we can do about it now."

Newcastle fans were understandably upset at how the game panned out due to the decision, and one supporter named Kyle in particular expressed just how down in the dumps he was feeling when he called into talkSPORT.

"No I'm not alright, I'm pure depressed," Kyle said. "...you know it cheers us up a little bit knowing everyone's on the same page, everyone with half a brain cell realises that was not the right decision, we really should have won that."

"I had to turn my Christmas light off man," Kyle admitted to which radio host Jason Cundy asked: "What do you mean turn your lights off?"

"I wasn't in the mood anymore," he replied, while co-host Jamie O'Hara added: "He wasn't feeling cheery!"





The draw means that Newcastle are currently third with five points in Group F, two points behind Paris Saint Germain in second, with Dortmund in first with 10 points.

