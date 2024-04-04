Usain Bolt's ancient running record destroyed by high-schooler

A record the world's fastest man Usain Bolt held for 22 years has been broken by a 16-year-old high-school student - who was also nursing an injury.

At the 51st Caridfta Games in Grenada, Nickecoy Bramwell from Jamaica, who's studying at Calabar High, Kingston, stunned the athletics world to beat Bolt's record in the Boys 400m Dash U17 category at the games.

The previous record has stood at 47.33 seconds since 2002 but Bramwell won the race in a time of 47.26, beating it by 0.07 seconds.

This was all while he was feeling a bit of discomfort with a slight hamstring injury.

Breaking Bolts records | Nickecoy Bramwell | Boys 400 Meter Dash Under 17 Interview. www.youtube.com

Speaking to SportsMax TV afterwards, Bramwell said: "It's a wonderful feeling knowing that I've finally broken the record.

"I've been eyeing it since last summer so it's a great feeling knowing I could come out here and take it.

"I just put my mind off it (the hamstring injury) and put my mind on the record, that's all."

It's reported Bramwell has been recovering from a number of different injuries in previous months, including an ongoing issue with his hamstring, but had his sights firmly set on Bolt's record this time around.

He led from the moment the starting gun was fired and never looked back, demolishing the opposition with second place 0.69 seconds off the winning time.

It appears he slows slightly before the finish line too.

Bramwell got a standing ovation from spectators inside the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

