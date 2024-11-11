Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: UK start time, undercard and how to watch on Netflix

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul will finally face heavyweight legend Mike Tyson this week, after an initial fight in July was postponed by the latter.

Paul, who currently has a 10-1 boxing record (his only loss being to former Love Island star Tommy Fury), will be bringing Tyson out of retirement for their match, given his last professional bout was all the way back in 2005.

Paul has said his opponent is “getting knocked the f*** out”, while Tyson has warned the YouTuber will see him at his “most vicious”.

So, with the fight just days away, here’s all the information you need:

What is the start time for Paul vs Tyson? When are the ring walks?

The event will get underway on Friday, 15 November at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, beginning at 5pm PT (1am Saturday in UK time). The ring walks for Paul vs Tyson are expected to take place at around 8pm PT (4am UK time).

Who is on the undercard?

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

Bruce Carrington will take on Dana Coolwell in the featherwight division, Lucas Bahdi will fight against Corey Marksman in a lightweight bout, Shadasia Green will take on Melinda Watpool for the vacant women’s WBO super-middleweight title, and Mario Barrios will be up against Abel Ramos for the WBC welterweight title.

There’s also a co-main event too, in the form of a rematch between lightweight champion Katie Taylor and unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano following a split decision in favour of Taylor in a 2022 fight at Madison Square Gardens.

When are the open workouts, press conference and weigh-ins?

The open workouts take place on Tuesday at 6:30pm ET (11:30pm GMT), with the press conference on Wednesday (7pm ET/12am GMT) and the public weigh-ins on Thursday (7pm ET/12am GMT).

What are the rules for the Paul vs Fury fight?

It will take the form of eight two-minute rounds, with knockouts allowed and heavier gloves than usual (14oz, as opposed to 10oz).

The fight is sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

Why was the fight postponed?

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

The pair were initially meant to trade blows on 20 July, but Tyson suffered a health scare back in May when he "threw up blood" on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, with the cause being an ulcer flare up.

In a Netflix documentary to promote the fight, titled Countdown: Paul vs Tyson, the 58-year-old said: "Coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I know, I'm on the floor. I was defecating tar.

"So I came here and they found I had a big ulcer, two-and-a-half inches, and it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying."

What have the fighters said about the bout?

Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

At a press conference back in August, Paul said of the fight: "This is to make history. The people think I'm going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. All the people in my comments saying, 'look at his power, he's going to get KO'd'. People are yelling at me in the event, but what happens when I put this man to sleep? This s*** is not a joke."

He was met with boos from the crowd.

Tyson, meanwhile, has said Paul should be "very scared" going into the fight.

The press conference ended with both fighters exchanging shoves in the face-off.

How can I watch the fight?

It will be streamed live on Netflix, available to those with a paid subscription.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.