Phil Foden responds to claims he didn't want to take a penalty for England

England star Phil Foden has responded to claims he shied away from taking a penalty against Switzerland in the quarter-final penalty shootout win.

All five of England's penalty takers scored from the spot with Jordan Pickford saving Switzerland's first, denying Manuel Akanji.

That's after England fought back from falling behind to a Breel Embolo tap-in with 15 minutes of normal time left to go before Bukayo Saka scored a stunner five minutes later - the game was 1-1 after extra-time.

It's reported after the game, Trent Alexander-Arnold told his family there was one England star who didn't want to take a penalty with speculation swelling as to who that was.

Foden was one of the names mentioned; he was replaced for Alexander-Arnold with five minutes of extra-time left to be played.

And he's spoken out about the rumours.

Foden said to talkSPORT: "I would have taken one if I was still on the pitch but I think there's players who take them regularly for their clubs so it makes sense for them to take them.

"I think that's what Gareth did, put the best penalty-takers on the pitch. I'm glad he did that now because it definitely worked in our favour.

"I feel like it’s a confidence thing, if you believe you're going to score you can definitely be a penalty-taker.

"Like I said, I wouldn't have minded taking one if I was still on the pitch but there's probably better penalty-takers than me."

England are next in Euros action against The Netherlands on July 10 in a semi-final, where the winner will play either France or Spain in the final on July 14.

