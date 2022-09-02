Barry Carr, a Manchester City fan with dementia, went viral earlier this year after his grandson Charlie began sharing videos of how much he loved watching them play.

After being showered with gifts by the team and kitted out in team colours, player Phil Foden recently surprised Barry with the VIP trip of a lifetime.

The 84-year-old and his grandson were invited to the 6-0 Nottingham Forest thrashing, and even got to sit in Foden's box - who Charlie says has gone 'above and beyond' for them, even bringing a signed shirt over.

