12 best reactions to England reaching Euro semi-finals after tense penalty shootout

England secured their place in the Euro semi-final last night after a dramatic penalty shootout against Switzerland that left fans biting their nails.

During last night's quarter-final match in Düsseldorf, the goals didn't come until late, with Switzerland's Breel Embolo scoring in the 75-minute.

But just five minutes later, England managed to equalise and keep their hopes alive thanks to Bukayo Saka finding the back of the net.

With no further goals scored in extra time, it would ultimately come down to a penalty shootout - something which has brought heartache for the Three Lions in the past after losing the last Euros final against Italy to penalties.

However, this time around England emerged on top as penalty-takers Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold each confidently scored, while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved Manuel Akanji's penalty to keep them in the tournament.

England manager Gareth Southgate praised his team's performance under pressure: "I just thought the players were brilliant. It's the best we have played."

Here are all of the best reactions to England securing their semi-final place in the tense penalty shootout

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell watched the penalty shootout with fans at Silverstone





It may be the British Grand Prix this weekend, but British F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were keen to watch the footy action unfold live as the Mercedes drivers watched the penalty shootout on the big screen with the Silverstone crowd.

News of England's win travels around Wimbledon crowd





Tennis matches were taking place at Wimbledon when England won on penalties, and news of their semi-final win travelled quickly as Brits could be heard cheering.

As spectators inside Centre Court clapped and celebrated, Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin appeared amused as they paused their third-round match briefly as jokingly mimicked taking a penalty.

"Yeah I assumed that it was a penalty shootout between England and Switzerland. It felt like for a set and a half the crowd wanted to understand what the score is," Djokovic said after winning the match.





James Corden watches penalty shootout with theatre audience before his show

James Corden who known as a big England fan delayed his theatre performance at the Old Vic to watch the penalty shootout with the audience.

The 45-year-old is currently starring in a new political play, The Constituent, at The Old Vic in London, and videos on social media show how Corden set up his iPad on stage to watch the action unfold.

Meanwhile England fans have been reacting on social media to the sensationally dramatic win:



New prime minister, Keir Starmer congratulated the England squad.

Ross Kemp should his love for Saka as he reacted to the footy action.









Broadcaster Piers Morgan said England's win was "never in doubt."













Newsnight presenter Victoria Derbyshire shared the live reaction of England's win from her household.













While others expressed their glee at England delivering under pressure.













England will now face The Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday (July 10).

