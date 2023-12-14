Piers Morgan praises Laura Woods after Joey Barton criticism

Football presenter Laura Woods has been singled out as “better than most men” by TV personality Piers Morgan, after a spat with ex-player Joey Barton.

TNT Sports presenter Woods was among several high profile figures to denounce Barton’s criticism of women working as commentators and pundits on men’s football matches.

The ex-Manchester City player called people who support women in such roles "eunuchs” who “need their heads testing”.

Barton, who is currently out of work, went on to say Woods and fellow presenter Bianca Westwood are “not brave enough” to “debate him” on the issue.

“Bianca Westwood and Laura Woods. Had a lot to say recently, I'll do you both in the same sitting if you like. You can team up. I'll park you both up together. We can do it one at a time or take it in turns. Your call? This is obviously for a podcast before you all get you knickers in a twist."

He later tweeted: “They won't come on the show. They're not brave enough. Lots to say yesterday? You should have kept your heads down. Something to hide girls? Cat got your tongue today!”

But Morgan came to Woods’ defence, saying: “Been a lot of debate in the past week about female football presenters & pundits in the men’s game.

“All I’d say is that after watching @laura_woodsy tonight, I’d say she’s better than most of the men.”

Others on X/Twitter agreed, writing: “Laura Woods is one of the best presenters about. Quality when she was on TalkSPORT and now smashing it on TNT with the Boxing.”

Another said: “Laura Woods is one of the best in the business.”

Barton, meanwhile, went on to call ex-England international Alex Scott a “really bad player”.

Scott is among the most capped England footballers across both the women’s and the men’s game.

Barton, on the other hand, played for England just once, in 2007. He received more cards during his time in the Premier League than he won matches.

